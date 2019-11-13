Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Granite Hall, Lutheran Aged Care
10 Somerset Dr,
Albury
Burial
Following Services
Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery
54 Glenmorus St,
Glenroy
Cecil Gordon GRAETZ


1920 - 2019
Cecil Gordon GRAETZ Notice
GRAETZ Cecil Gordon



15.10.1920 - 9.11.2019



Passed away peacefully at Lutheran Aged Care, Albury aged 99 years. Loving husband of Alice. Much loved father and father in law of Ross & Pam, Vicki & Graeme, Gary & Jennie. Beloved grandfather of 7 and great grandfather

of 2.

Precious memories will last forever.

In God's care. Love Allie G (Alice).

**********

The Lord is my shepherd.

Saviour lay Thy hand on me.

Love always Ross & Pam, Kimberley, Andrew & Sam.

**********

Loving Memories.

Love Vicki, Graeme, James

'Forever in his veggie garden'

**********

Loved but not forgotten

Love Gary & Jennie, Joshua, Emily & Lachlan
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 13, 2019
