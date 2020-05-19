Home

Charles (Chas) Blundell


1952 - 2020
Charles Christopher (Chas)

17 August 1952 - 17 May 2020

Goodbye my dear friend; your suffering is over. We travelled a difficult but rewarding journey together. Heartbroken that we could not say our goodbyes in person. Your friendship and the wonderful memories of you will remain with me forever. Comforted that you have been reunited with your loving mother Dorita and father Bert. Enjoy your fishing! Love always Pam

John Hossack Funerals

02 6041 3855
Published in The Border Mail on May 19, 2020
