|
|
CORNELL Charles 'Chas' 5.2.1933~4.2.2020
Passed away peacefully at Mercy Health Albury. He had a good life. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Jenny and Roger, Shelley and Dan. Adored grandfather of Ben and Chloe, Greg and Ellen, Jessie and Brodie. Great grandfather of Ava, Mason and Holly.
'Loved All Around'
Our deepest thanks to the wonderful care from Mercy Palliative Care, NGM Nursing, Dr Bailey, Dr Steer and the staff at the Albury Cancer Centre.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 8, 2020