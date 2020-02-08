Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles CORNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Chas" CORNELL


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Charles "Chas" CORNELL Notice
CORNELL Charles 'Chas' 5.2.1933~4.2.2020

Passed away peacefully at Mercy Health Albury. He had a good life. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Jenny and Roger, Shelley and Dan. Adored grandfather of Ben and Chloe, Greg and Ellen, Jessie and Brodie. Great grandfather of Ava, Mason and Holly.

'Loved All Around'

Our deepest thanks to the wonderful care from Mercy Palliative Care, NGM Nursing, Dr Bailey, Dr Steer and the staff at the Albury Cancer Centre.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -