Lester & Son Funeral Directors
49 Thomas Mitchell Dr
Wodonga, New South Wales
02 6056 1700
Christa Frieda SLAPINSKI


1925 - 2020
Christa Frieda SLAPINSKI Notice
SLAPINSKI Christa Frieda 16.8.1925 - 7.4.2020



Passed away peacefully at Japara Albury & District Aged Care. Loving daughter of Paul & Frieda Wabnitz (both dec). Loving wife of Peter (dec). Sister to Heinz (dec) & Ingrid. Much loved mother & mother in law of Henry, Klaus & Diane. Grandmother of 1 granddaughter & 2 great grandchildren.



Loved And Remembered Always.



The family of Christa Slapinski advised that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell. They sincerely thank you for your messages of love, care and support at this difficult time.



Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020
