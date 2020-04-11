|
|
SLAPINSKI Christa Frieda 16.8.1925 - 7.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at Japara Albury & District Aged Care. Loving daughter of Paul & Frieda Wabnitz (both dec). Loving wife of Peter (dec). Sister to Heinz (dec) & Ingrid. Much loved mother & mother in law of Henry, Klaus & Diane. Grandmother of 1 granddaughter & 2 great grandchildren.
Loved And Remembered Always.
The family of Christa Slapinski advised that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell. They sincerely thank you for your messages of love, care and support at this difficult time.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020