ODEWAHN Christopher Martin 'Duck'
19.12.1955- 21.08.2019
Much loved son of the late Betty and Geoff (Harry) Odewahn. Brother to Sue and Michael Houlihan, Anthony and Kimmie Odewahn and their families. Dearly loved by life partner Chrissy. Much loved father and father in law of Russell and Alicia, Marty and Lara. 'Pa Duck' to Banjo, Cottontail, Tahli, Jack, Rylan, Isla and Leni. Passed away surrounded by his loving family at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
So dearly loved by all who had
the pleasure of knowing him
So Sadly Missed
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019