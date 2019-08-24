Home

Christopher Martin ODEWAHN


1955 - 2019
Christopher Martin ODEWAHN Notice
ODEWAHN Christopher Martin 'Duck'

19.12.1955- 21.08.2019



Much loved son of the late Betty and Geoff (Harry) Odewahn. Brother to Sue and Michael Houlihan, Anthony and Kimmie Odewahn and their families. Dearly loved by life partner Chrissy. Much loved father and father in law of Russell and Alicia, Marty and Lara. 'Pa Duck' to Banjo, Cottontail, Tahli, Jack, Rylan, Isla and Leni. Passed away surrounded by his loving family at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.



So dearly loved by all who had

the pleasure of knowing him

So Sadly Missed
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
