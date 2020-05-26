|
Ewart Clarence George Aged 92 years Passed away peacefully on 20th May 2020 with his loving children by his side. A beautiful man of great love, calm and kindness who, in his own quiet way, had a big positive impact on others. Devoted husband of Kath (dec) Adored father of Tony, Kerryn, Annie and Maggie and admired father in law of Lyn, Brendan, Grahame and Adrian. Cherished Papa of Hayden, Justin and Jen, Ben, Lachie, Lulu, Harrison and Peri. Tight lines Dad.
Published in The Border Mail on May 26, 2020