Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Road
Lake Albert
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:15 AM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
Claude SCOTT


1925 - 2020
Claude SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Claude Passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 69 years Norma by his side. Cherished and proud uncle and great-uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Survived by his loving sister Evelyn McIntosh, sisters-in-law Wilma King, Marie Ryan, Judy Lewin and brother-in-law John Lewin. Aged 94 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'Forever fit as a Trout'



A Graveside Service will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Thursday, 6th February 2020, commencing at 10:30am. Following the Interment, a Memorial Service to Celebrate Claude's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga, commencing at 11:15am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 3, 2020
