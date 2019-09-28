Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cleone FAWCETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleone Elizabeth FAWCETT


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Cleone Elizabeth FAWCETT Notice
FAWCETT Cleone Elizabeth At Calvary Hospital on Sunday 15th September 2019, of Cullen Rd, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of the late Bill Fawcett. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff & Jane, Ian (dec), Kerrie, and Leanne & Pat Cahill. Loving Nanna of Krystal, Meagan, Heidi, Kate, Thomas, Luke, Mark and ten great grandchildren. Loved sister of Donald, Douglas and John Hannon (all dec) and Audrey Geppert and their families. Aged 86 years. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd. Lake Albert on Thursday 3rd October 2019, commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Cure Cancer Australia.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleone's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.