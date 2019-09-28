|
FAWCETT Cleone Elizabeth At Calvary Hospital on Sunday 15th September 2019, of Cullen Rd, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of the late Bill Fawcett. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff & Jane, Ian (dec), Kerrie, and Leanne & Pat Cahill. Loving Nanna of Krystal, Meagan, Heidi, Kate, Thomas, Luke, Mark and ten great grandchildren. Loved sister of Donald, Douglas and John Hannon (all dec) and Audrey Geppert and their families. Aged 86 years. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd. Lake Albert on Thursday 3rd October 2019, commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on behalf of Cure Cancer Australia.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 28, 2019