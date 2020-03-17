|
WARD Colin Brian 25.8.1954 - 09.03.2020 It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the loss of Colin Brian Ward of 80 Fairway Gardens Road, Albury formerly of Mackay and Rockhampton. Much loved husband of Jo-Anne, loving father of Stuart and Sallyann and Adrian McCrone, son of Brian (dec) and Dulcie (dec), brother of Dianne (dec) and Steven O'Brien and Ian; brother in law to Peter (dec) and Shirley Frost, Brad and Mandy Frost, Lindy and Rod Williams and Steven Frost and their families. All who loved Col are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in the East Chapel at Rockhampton Crematorium Cnr Yaamba & Richardson Road North Rockhampton, QLD 4701 on Saturday 21st March, commencing at 11am. A memorial service to farewell Col will be held in Albury, NSW at a date to be determined. Central Queensland Ph: 07 4922 5422
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 17, 2020