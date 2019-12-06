Home

Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St Stephen's Presbyterian Church
Morisset St
Queanbeyan
Colin Ian MURRAY


1930 - 2019
Colin Ian MURRAY Notice
Colin Ian Murray 23.11.1930 - 2.12.2019 Loved husband of Janet. Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Forever with his Lord Jesus ~~~~~~~~~~~~ A celebration of Colin's life will be held in St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, Morisset St, Queanbeyan, NSW on Tuesday 10th December 2019, commencing at 11.30am. Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Queanbeyan Hospital Inpatient Unit. Kingston: (02) 6295 2799



Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 6, 2019
