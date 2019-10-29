Home

Colin Maxwell "Max" MASON


1929 - 2019
Colin Maxwell "Max" MASON Notice
MASON Colin Maxwell 'Max' 1.11.1929~25.10.2019

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Bupa Aged Care, Wodonga. Dearly loved husband of Shirlie (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Geraldine, Bruce and Joanne, Doug and Elaine. Adored Gramp of Mikel and Natasha, Annie and Mat, Laura and Brendan, Brendan, Ben, Tom, Maddi and Katie. Cherished great grandfather of Patrick, Liam, Sophie, Grace, Max, Leni and Maggie.



'Forever in our Hearts'
Published in The Border Mail from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
