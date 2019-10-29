|
|
MASON Colin Maxwell 'Max' 1.11.1929~25.10.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Bupa Aged Care, Wodonga. Dearly loved husband of Shirlie (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Geraldine, Bruce and Joanne, Doug and Elaine. Adored Gramp of Mikel and Natasha, Annie and Mat, Laura and Brendan, Brendan, Ben, Tom, Maddi and Katie. Cherished great grandfather of Patrick, Liam, Sophie, Grace, Max, Leni and Maggie.
'Forever in our Hearts'
Published in The Border Mail from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019