|
|
TIMMINS Colin Thomas Of Lavington, died peacefully on 17th October 2019. Loving husband of Doreen. Loved father of Ellen and Darrin Dodson. Stepfather of Sarah and Mark Dudley. Best Pa to Dylan, Heath, Stefan, Alexander, Bryn and Caellum. Son of Stanley and Lorna Timmins (both dec), brother of Diane Ashley, Margaret Blatchford (dec) and David. Brother in law to Ken, Frank (dec) and Lois. Loved and respected uncle to his nieces and nephew.
Known and loved by many
A valued, spirited and loving man
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 19, 2019