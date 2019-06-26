Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sessions Funeral Services
179 Bridge St
Benalla, Victoria
5762-4977
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Craig TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Craig Stephen 10.07.1964 - 21.06.2019 Late of Chiltern Passed away at Albury Hospital, aged 54 Years. Much loved husband of Julie, father and father-in-law of Kayne and Rica, Simone and Daniel, and Harrison. Grandfather of Tilly, Evie and Harlow. Loved Son of Bob and Joan Taylor, brother and brother-in-law to Wayne, Mark (dec), Darren, Melissa and families. Son-in-law of John and Lorraine Whitehead and brother-in- law of Russell, Lorrae, Sherrill, Leeanne, Raymond and families.
Published in The Border Mail on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.