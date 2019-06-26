|
TAYLOR Craig Stephen 10.07.1964 - 21.06.2019 Late of Chiltern Passed away at Albury Hospital, aged 54 Years. Much loved husband of Julie, father and father-in-law of Kayne and Rica, Simone and Daniel, and Harrison. Grandfather of Tilly, Evie and Harlow. Loved Son of Bob and Joan Taylor, brother and brother-in-law to Wayne, Mark (dec), Darren, Melissa and families. Son-in-law of John and Lorraine Whitehead and brother-in- law of Russell, Lorrae, Sherrill, Leeanne, Raymond and families.
Published in The Border Mail on June 26, 2019