Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Hossack Funeral Homes
435 Wilson Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6041 3855
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia CULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia June CULLEN


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Cynthia June CULLEN Notice
CULLEN Cynthia June 15-6-1934 17-5-2020



Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place, Albury.

Loving mum and mother in law of

Deb & Ed

Terry.

Cherished grandmother of Mim & Maddy.

Great grandmother of

Vinnie, Thalia & Jack.

Sister and sister in law of

Glen (dec)& Lorna

Pam (dec) & Bob

Sandra & Mick (both dec)

Judy & Jeff (dec).



A wonderful mother laid to rest

For each of us, she did her best

Her life was good, her heart was kind

A better mother no one could find

A precious one from us is gone

A voice we loved is still.

My beautiful mum, my best friend

Sadly missed, forever in our hearts

Deb & Ed

~



Though her smile is gone forever

And her hand we cannot touch

We still have so many memories

Of the one we love so much

Her memory is now our keepsake

Which will never part

We have her in our heart

Sadly missed, never forgotten

Terry, Mim & Maddy

~



The dearest sister, the kindest friend.

One of the best whom god could lend

Loving, thoughtful, gentle & true.

Always willing, a kind act to do.

Sadly missed

Your loving sister Judy

~



How lucky we were

How blessed we've been

You were more than our aunt, you were also our friend

Love you & miss you

Leanne, Paul, Fraser & Jo



Private Service



logo
Published in The Border Mail on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -