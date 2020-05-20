|
|
CULLEN Cynthia June 15-6-1934 17-5-2020
Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place, Albury.
Loving mum and mother in law of
Deb & Ed
Terry.
Cherished grandmother of Mim & Maddy.
Great grandmother of
Vinnie, Thalia & Jack.
Sister and sister in law of
Glen (dec)& Lorna
Pam (dec) & Bob
Sandra & Mick (both dec)
Judy & Jeff (dec).
A wonderful mother laid to rest
For each of us, she did her best
Her life was good, her heart was kind
A better mother no one could find
A precious one from us is gone
A voice we loved is still.
My beautiful mum, my best friend
Sadly missed, forever in our hearts
Deb & Ed
~
Though her smile is gone forever
And her hand we cannot touch
We still have so many memories
Of the one we love so much
Her memory is now our keepsake
Which will never part
We have her in our heart
Sadly missed, never forgotten
Terry, Mim & Maddy
~
The dearest sister, the kindest friend.
One of the best whom god could lend
Loving, thoughtful, gentle & true.
Always willing, a kind act to do.
Sadly missed
Your loving sister Judy
~
How lucky we were
How blessed we've been
You were more than our aunt, you were also our friend
Love you & miss you
Leanne, Paul, Fraser & Jo
Private Service
Published in The Border Mail on May 20, 2020