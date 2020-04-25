Home

POWERED BY

Services
Radcliffe Funeral Services
4 Moorefield Park Drive
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6056 0649
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Anne THOMSON


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Daphne Anne THOMSON Notice
Thomson Daphne Ann 15/12/1934 - 22/04/2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Wodonga aged 85 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Karen and David; Arthur (dec); Stephen (dec); Anthony (dec) and Lisa. Adored Neenie of 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. "Little things make a great day" A private family cremation service will be held, to access a recording of the service on Wednesday email [email protected] and we will email a link for you to use. If you would like to send the family a sympathy card to let them know that you are thinking of them at this time please send it to Radcliffe Funeral Services, 4 Moorefield Park Drive, Wodonga, Vic, 3690 and we will forward them onto the family for you.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -