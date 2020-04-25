|
|
Thomson Daphne Ann 15/12/1934 - 22/04/2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Wodonga aged 85 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Karen and David; Arthur (dec); Stephen (dec); Anthony (dec) and Lisa. Adored Neenie of 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. "Little things make a great day" A private family cremation service will be held, to access a recording of the service on Wednesday email [email protected] and we will email a link for you to use. If you would like to send the family a sympathy card to let them know that you are thinking of them at this time please send it to Radcliffe Funeral Services, 4 Moorefield Park Drive, Wodonga, Vic, 3690 and we will forward them onto the family for you.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 25, 2020