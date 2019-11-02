|
ELLISON (nee Smedley) Daphne Jean Family and friends of the late Mrs Daphne Ellison are invited to a Memorial Service in celebration of her life, which will take place at the Evergreen Chapel, Lester & Son Funeral Home, 359 Wantigong St North Albury on Friday 8th November 2019 at 11am. This service will be preceded by a burial service which will be held at Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery, 54 Glenmorus St Glenroy, on Friday 8th November, 2019 at 10am.
Please wear bright clothing.
Published in The Border Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019