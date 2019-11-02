Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne ELLISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Jean ELLISON

Daphne Jean ELLISON Notice
ELLISON (nee Smedley) Daphne Jean Family and friends of the late Mrs Daphne Ellison are invited to a Memorial Service in celebration of her life, which will take place at the Evergreen Chapel, Lester & Son Funeral Home, 359 Wantigong St North Albury on Friday 8th November 2019 at 11am. This service will be preceded by a burial service which will be held at Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery, 54 Glenmorus St Glenroy, on Friday 8th November, 2019 at 10am.

Please wear bright clothing.



logo
Published in The Border Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -