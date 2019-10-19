|
|
DAYBLE (Clark) Daphne Rosetta 6.10.1924 - 16.10.2019
Of Albury, (formerly of Ballina) passed away 16th October 2019 at Albury Base Hospital. Beloved wife of Bob (dec). Loved mother of Diann, Bill (dec) and Bruce, and mother in law of Michael and Elizabeth. Grand mother and great grand mother to Mark and Tim, Kim, Kate, Karen, Jesse, Cassie, Jake, Jackson, Imogen, Amber, Nicola, Primrose and Levi. Loved aunt of Denise and Paul Jones, Cathy, Leasa and Amanda.
Always Loved, Always Remembered
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 19, 2019