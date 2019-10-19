Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne DAYBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Rosetta DAYBLE


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Daphne Rosetta DAYBLE Notice
DAYBLE (Clark) Daphne Rosetta 6.10.1924 - 16.10.2019



Of Albury, (formerly of Ballina) passed away 16th October 2019 at Albury Base Hospital. Beloved wife of Bob (dec). Loved mother of Diann, Bill (dec) and Bruce, and mother in law of Michael and Elizabeth. Grand mother and great grand mother to Mark and Tim, Kim, Kate, Karen, Jesse, Cassie, Jake, Jackson, Imogen, Amber, Nicola, Primrose and Levi. Loved aunt of Denise and Paul Jones, Cathy, Leasa and Amanda.



Always Loved, Always Remembered
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.