Radcliffe Funeral Services
4 Moorefield Park Drive
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6056 0649
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
Daphne THOMSON

Daphne THOMSON Notice
Thomson A recording of service for the late Mrs. Daphne Ann Thomson can be located by keying the code into your web browser the using the password. The code to use is: https://vimeo.com/413084382 and the password is thomson all lower case. If you experience any difficulty, email myself at [email protected] and I will forward the code and password to you via email. Radcliffe Funeral Services is very proud to be able to this service to our community of Albury Wodonga to assist all through the grieving process in these difficult times.



Published in The Border Mail on May 2, 2020
