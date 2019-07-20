Home

Darrell John (Dags) MARK

Darrell John (Dags) MARK Notice
MARK Darrell John (Dags) 26.05.1941 - 17.07.2019 Passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Loved son of Aubrey and Alexandrina (both dec). Much loved husband of Nanette, loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Meryl (both dec), Ken and Carby (dec), Malcolm and Gail, devoted father of Karen, Jo-Ann and Phillip, father-in-law of Fossy, Rob and Cherene and much adored Poppy of Will, Olivia, Addison and Jhett. Forever in our Hearts Forever a TIGER
Published in The Border Mail on July 20, 2019
