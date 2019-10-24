Home

Darryl Arthur LEITCH

Darryl Arthur LEITCH Notice
Leitch Darryl Arthur Passed away suddenly on Monday 21st of October 2019. Aged 55 years. Very much adored son of Arthur and Evelyn. Loved brother of Robyn, Jenny and Graham. Husband of Barbara. Very much loved father of Tyson, Nathan, Bradley, Joshua and Rebekah. Adored grandfather of 9. Loved foster father of Shaun, Jasmine and Felix. Darryl was also a loved brother-in-law, father-in-law and uncle. Forever Loved and Forever Remembered. Please see Saturday 26th edition of the Border Mail for funeral details.



Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 24, 2019
