DUTTON Daryl James Going to miss you Big Bro. 49yrs of unique memories I'll never forget. There'll never be another Daryl Dutton.
Love Gary, Kerrie, Sharni, Cameron, Brooke & Hunter xx
You were one of a kind, hard on the outside but had a heart of gold. We will miss your Saturday & Sunday early visits, your loud voice & your shit stirring way, til we meet again. 'Righto talk to ya'
Love Geoff, Jo, Jord, Luke, Matt & Zoe xx
You put up a brave fight. Now you can rest easy up there with your mum (Ma)
Love Katrina Sharni Cameron and Brooke
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 3, 2019