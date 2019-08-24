|
Colwell David Dave passed away peacefully at the Hospice Royal Darwin Hospital 18th August 2019 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Son of Barbara Colwell (dec), son and step-son of Rowly (dec) and Pam Colwell, brother and brother-in-law of Geraldine and Colin, Greg, Dianne, Scott and Topaz, Nerine, Hilary and Calum, and uncle to their children. Dearly loved and sadly missed by all his family. David was privately cremated and will return to his family in Victoria.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019