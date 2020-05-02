Home

To be announced at a later date
To be announced at a later date
David James (Billy) HORN


1956 - 2020
David James (Billy) HORN Notice
Of Hamilton Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 26th April 2020, aged 64. Adored husband of Bronwyn. Loved father of Brad, Bianca, Daniel and Jason. A friend to many, who will be sorely missed. Loving appreciation to the ICU staff at Albury Base Hospital. A private family funeral service will take place, followed by a private cremation. A special goodbye will be planned at a later date for family and friends, when we can gather together.



Those we love don't go away,

they walk beside us every day.



Published in The Border Mail on May 2, 2020
