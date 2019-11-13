|
DE LAURENTIS Davide Bernardo (Dave) Of Walwa, passed away on 6th November 2019, at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre with his adoring wife by his side after fighting Lymphoma for 7 months, aged 66. Loving husband of Cecilia. Dad to Adam, Nikki, Cathy and Luci. Grandfather to Kiara and Teleah, Casey, Kynan and Caity, Ella and Sienna and Jake.
A great friend to many, on land and sea.
'May your anchor hold in the storms of life.'
Always loved, and will never be forgotten
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 13, 2019