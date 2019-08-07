Home

Vette Debbie (nee Bonfield, Hawkins) 06/04/1958 - 04/08/2019 Passed peacefully surrounded by family at Mercy palliative care. Beloved wife of Alex. Cherished mother of Matthew, Stacey, Teresa and Jason and Mother-in-law of Ashleigh. Grandmother to Jake, Cait, Ava-Rose and Abigail. Reunited with parents Don and Margaret Hawkins (dec.). Adored sister of Malcom, Russell and Pam and Sister-in-law to Tracey, Barbara, Jim, Arthur, Sue, Bill, Helen, Liz, Dave, Reit, Leo, Di, Rudy, Corrie, Bill and Helen. Will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Always in our hearts.



Published in The Border Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
