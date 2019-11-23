Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Dirk PLAS

Dirk PLAS Notice
PLAS Dirk 19.9.1934 - 20.11.2019



Son of Jan and Wilhelmine Berne Plas (both dec). Brother of Lenie Veliscek and Nico Van Styn, Ivan Veliscek (dec), Martha Bokhove, Elisabeth and Jupp Medau, Hans and Glennis Plas, Frank and Bernice Plas. Father of Julianne and Norm, Linda and Joel, Cheryl and Glenn, Wendy and Luke. Grandad of Damien, Blair, Cheyanne, Brock, Jaymie, Josh, Corey, Brad, Locky, Ben, and George. Great Grandad of Lexie, Hudson, Leylah, Levi, Harry and all their extended families.



A good man at rest
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 23, 2019
