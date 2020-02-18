|
JONES (nee Briggs) Dorothy Jean 31.1.1931-15.2.2020
Of Estia Thurgoona, (formerly of Rand) passed away, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of Alroy (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law to Ronette & Ross, Brenda & Mick, Allan & Donna and Susan & Andrew. Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren (with two on the way). As per Dorothy's wishes, a private graveside service will be held. Dorothy's friends are welcome to join the family at the Newmarket Hotel, 200 Borella Rd, East Albury on Thursday 20th February 2020, from 4.30pm.
Loved & Remembered Always
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 18, 2020