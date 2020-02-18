Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean JONES

Dorothy Jean JONES Notice
JONES (nee Briggs) Dorothy Jean 31.1.1931-15.2.2020



Of Estia Thurgoona, (formerly of Rand) passed away, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of Alroy (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law to Ronette & Ross, Brenda & Mick, Allan & Donna and Susan & Andrew. Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren (with two on the way). As per Dorothy's wishes, a private graveside service will be held. Dorothy's friends are welcome to join the family at the Newmarket Hotel, 200 Borella Rd, East Albury on Thursday 20th February 2020, from 4.30pm.



Loved & Remembered Always



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -