OLDS (Streets) Dorothy June Dorothy passed away on Tuesday March 24 2020 at Southern Cross Care Karinya, Corowa aged 89 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Peter (dec) and much-loved mother and mother in law of Shirley and Stephen Hines, and Ken. Nan to Michelle, Melissa and Richard and Brendan and Mel, Nathan, Rebecca and Samantha. Nanny Corowa to Caitlyn, Taylah, Zarli, Mitchell, Tarkyn, Rahni and Brock.
Loved ones reunited.
To our Mother
They say there is a reason
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor reason
Will change the way we feel.
For no one knows the heartache
That lies behind our smiles,
No one knows how many times,
We have broken down and cried
We want to tell you something,
So there won't be any doubt,
You're so wonderful to think of,
But so hard to be without,
We cannot bring the old days back
When we were all together
The family chain is broken again
But memories will live forever
We love you MUM.
Love Shirley and Ken.
Of all the special gifts in life, however great or small.
To have you as our Nan, was the greatest gift of all.
Much loved Nan of Michelle, treasured 'Nanny Corowa' of Caitlyn and Taylah xoxoxo
The gates of Heaven opened wide
A precious Nanna stepped inside,
Look after her God in your garden of rest,
She was ours and was the very best.
Love Melissa, Richard, Zarli and Mitchell.
Such wonderful memories of Nan
We all have our favourites you see
As you enter those gates you'll be thinking
'They're all there thinking of me!'
Love Brendan, Mel, Tarkyn, Rahni and Brock.
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 28, 2020