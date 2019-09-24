Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas John HILL

Add a Memory
Douglas John HILL Notice
Hill Douglas John 28/4/1942-11/9/2019 Passed away suddenly at home in Morundah. Son of Edgar and Olive Hill (both dec). Beloved father and father-in-law of Angela and Kerry, Michelle and Les, Kayleen, Shona and Trevor, Eddie and Dean. Grandfather of 12 and Great Grandfather of 11. Brother of Alan (dec), George (dec), May, John (dec), Beverley, Ron (dec) and Ann. Resting Peacefully ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ A graveside funeral will take place Friday 27th September 2019 at 10:30am at the Narrandera Cemetery, Douglas Road Narrandera.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.