Hill Douglas John 28/4/1942-11/9/2019 Passed away suddenly at home in Morundah. Son of Edgar and Olive Hill (both dec). Beloved father and father-in-law of Angela and Kerry, Michelle and Les, Kayleen, Shona and Trevor, Eddie and Dean. Grandfather of 12 and Great Grandfather of 11. Brother of Alan (dec), George (dec), May, John (dec), Beverley, Ron (dec) and Ann. Resting Peacefully ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ A graveside funeral will take place Friday 27th September 2019 at 10:30am at the Narrandera Cemetery, Douglas Road Narrandera.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 24, 2019