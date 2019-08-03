Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Park Funerals
95 Mason St
Wangaratta, Victoria 3677
5721-5060
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond DUFFUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond Barthold DUFFUS

Add a Memory
Edmond Barthold DUFFUS Notice
DUFFUS Edmond Barthold (Ed) Passed away peacefully at Northeast Health Wangaratta on Thursday August 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Leila (dec), loving father of Andrew (dec) & Philippa (Pip) Nolan. Loved father in law of Samantha. Adored Pa of Daniel, Benjamin and Hannah; Sarah & Joshua. God looked upon his garden, And saw an empty space, And then He looked upon you, And saw your smiling face. He put his arms around you, And called you home to rest, God's garden must be beautiful, Because He only takes the best.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.