DUFFUS Edmond Barthold (Ed) Passed away peacefully at Northeast Health Wangaratta on Thursday August 1, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Leila (dec), loving father of Andrew (dec) & Philippa (Pip) Nolan. Loved father in law of Samantha. Adored Pa of Daniel, Benjamin and Hannah; Sarah & Joshua. God looked upon his garden, And saw an empty space, And then He looked upon you, And saw your smiling face. He put his arms around you, And called you home to rest, God's garden must be beautiful, Because He only takes the best.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 3, 2019