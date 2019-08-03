|
DUFFUS Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mr Edmond Barthold (Ed) Duffus will be offered in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Ford Street, Wangaratta on Tuesday August 6, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Burial will follow at the Wangaratta Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation made in memory of Ed to Northeast Health would be greatly appreciated. Donation envelopes will be available at the Church. Rosary will be recited in St Martin's Catholic Church, Boorhaman Road, Boorhaman on Monday evening August 5, commencing at 6pm.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 3, 2019