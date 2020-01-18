|
Fenn Edward Arthur (Ted) 28/09/1932 - 13/01/2020 Passed away after a short illness at the Myrtleford Lodge surrounded by his loving children on Monday January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Ivy Rose (dec). Adored father and father in law to Dennis and Maree Fenn, Linda and Geoff Earl, Shane Fenn (dec), Susan and Bert McLees, Andrew and Wendy Fenn, Deborah and Greg Mosbey. Adored Pop to all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Those we love don't go away they walk beside us everyday. Sleep peacefully Dad.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 18, 2020