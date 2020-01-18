Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Myrtleford Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward FENN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Arthur FENN


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Edward Arthur FENN Notice
Fenn Edward Arthur (Ted) 28/09/1932 - 13/01/2020 Passed away after a short illness at the Myrtleford Lodge surrounded by his loving children on Monday January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Ivy Rose (dec). Adored father and father in law to Dennis and Maree Fenn, Linda and Geoff Earl, Shane Fenn (dec), Susan and Bert McLees, Andrew and Wendy Fenn, Deborah and Greg Mosbey. Adored Pop to all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Those we love don't go away they walk beside us everyday. Sleep peacefully Dad.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -