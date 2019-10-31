|
|
GLARE (Jimmy) Edward James To our much loved Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad 'Our Jimmy '
No words we write can ever say,
How sad and empty we feel today,
Others are taken this we know,
But you were ours and we loved you so.
Love you forever and always from all your family.
Our Dad so wonderful and so is the name,
Without him to love, life isn't really the same,
You were a special Dad in a very special way,
The things we feel so dearly are the hardest things to say,
Tears in our eyes we can wipe away.
But in our hearts you are there to stay.
Love always Peter, Julie and family
A cheeky smile, a heart of gold
One of the best this world could hold,
A loving nature, true and kind,
What beautiful memories you leave behind.
Thank you for being a wonderful father.
'Till we meet again, Dad'.
Love always Rodney, Gill and family
You never failed to do your best
Your heart was true and tender,
You simply lived for those you loved,
And those you loved remembered.
Love always Debbie, Geoff and family
To us you were someone special
Someone loving, kind and true.
You will never be forgotten,
As we thought the world of you.
Love from all your Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 31, 2019