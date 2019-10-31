Home

Howard Squires Funerals
PO Box 358
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Edward James GLARE

Edward James GLARE Notice
GLARE (Jimmy) Edward James To our much loved Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad 'Our Jimmy '



No words we write can ever say,

How sad and empty we feel today,

Others are taken this we know,

But you were ours and we loved you so.



Love you forever and always from all your family.



Our Dad so wonderful and so is the name,

Without him to love, life isn't really the same,

You were a special Dad in a very special way,

The things we feel so dearly are the hardest things to say,

Tears in our eyes we can wipe away.

But in our hearts you are there to stay.



Love always Peter, Julie and family



A cheeky smile, a heart of gold

One of the best this world could hold,

A loving nature, true and kind,

What beautiful memories you leave behind.

Thank you for being a wonderful father.

'Till we meet again, Dad'.



Love always Rodney, Gill and family



You never failed to do your best

Your heart was true and tender,

You simply lived for those you loved,

And those you loved remembered.



Love always Debbie, Geoff and family



To us you were someone special

Someone loving, kind and true.

You will never be forgotten,

As we thought the world of you.



Love from all your Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 31, 2019
