LEAHY (Gully) Eilee Jane 31/3/1991 - 16/4/2020
Our shining star Smiley Eilee left this world on 16th April 2020. Loved by all who were touched by her; Eilee will be remembered as not only a daughter to Denise and sister to Jade and Chrissy, grand-daughter, auntie, niece, cousin and friend, but as a kind, funny and generous warm soul who will be in our hearts forever. The family would like to thank the incredible staff at the Albury Base Hospital CCU.
Due to current circumstances the family have chosen a private farewell.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020