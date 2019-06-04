Home

Howard Squires Funerals
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Elaine DAVIES

Notice Condolences

Elaine DAVIES Notice
DAVIES Elaine Sister and sister in law of Shirley and Ian Stones. Aunty E of Robyn and John, Rodney and Bronwyn and their families.

Together again with Patty.

R.I.P.



Another chapter in our family story has closed. We have so many wonderful memories of Elaine.

Loved sister and sister in law of Joan (dec) and Dave. Special aunty E of Karen, David and Joel.



Your sense of humour is as irreplaceable as you are. Now with your beloved Patty.

Love and miss you always.

Lorraine, Kylie, Sarah, John and families.



My Dearest 'E'

Loving you was easy

Letting you go is heart breaking

But knowing your finally back with your Patty helps heal the pain.

Lots of love always

Narelle. X.
Published in The Border Mail on June 4, 2019
