DAVIES Elaine Sister and sister in law of Shirley and Ian Stones. Aunty E of Robyn and John, Rodney and Bronwyn and their families.
Together again with Patty.
R.I.P.
Another chapter in our family story has closed. We have so many wonderful memories of Elaine.
Loved sister and sister in law of Joan (dec) and Dave. Special aunty E of Karen, David and Joel.
Your sense of humour is as irreplaceable as you are. Now with your beloved Patty.
Love and miss you always.
Lorraine, Kylie, Sarah, John and families.
My Dearest 'E'
Loving you was easy
Letting you go is heart breaking
But knowing your finally back with your Patty helps heal the pain.
Lots of love always
Narelle. X.
Published in The Border Mail on June 4, 2019