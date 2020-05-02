|
|
BLACKBURN nee Barton Elaine Margaret 19/07/1929 Aged 90 Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on the 30th of April 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Daughter of Rod (dec) and Dolly (dec) Barton, formerly of Kent Meadows, Gundowring. Loved sister and sister in law of Ken (dec) and Lorna, Betty (dec) and Vern (dec), Valma and Gerald, Pearl and Steve (dec), Neville and Glenice (dec), Edward and Mary, Errol and Dorothy, Jean, Andrew, Shirley and Leo (dec) and Graeme (dec) and Lindsey (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Margaret and Jeff and Christine and Con. Adoring grandmother of Craig and Carol, Justine and Michael, Lainey and Ewen, Gabrielle and James and Dominique and Mark. Doting great grandmother of Kyle, Zac, Indya, Keely, Max, Jasmyn, Cam, Hunter, Kenzi, Luca and Layla. We cherish the happy memories and you will always be in our hearts. May the angels enfold you in their wings. When circumstances permit a memorial service will be arranged and details will be published.
Published in The Border Mail on May 2, 2020