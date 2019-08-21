Home

Eleonore Lieselotte "Lorchen" KLEIN


1925 - 2019
Eleonore Lieselotte "Lorchen" KLEIN Notice
KLEIN (Hahn) Eleonore Lieselotte 'Lorchen' 18.8.1925 - 15.8.2019



Eleonore passed away peacefully in her sleep at Westmont Homestead with her son Peter by her side three-days shy of her 94th birthday. She was the dearly loved wife of Heinz (Henry) Klein (deceased) and loved mother (mutti) of Dee and Peter, mother-in-law to Narelle, Omi of Isabella, Krystal, Sam and Alyshia, Todd and Lucy and Great Omi to Logan and Landon.



Our Omi was a lady with a brilliant smile

Who lived her life in peace with style!

Her resilience and thoughtfulness was beyond belief

We're all proud, we love you, rest in peace



Our sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff at Westmont Homestead for their exemplary care and love they gave to Eleonore.



'Forever loved by everyone'
Published in The Border Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019
