Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
South Chapel, Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park,
12 Military Road
Matraville
Elizabeth FLYNN Notice
FLYNN Elizabeth Aged 71 Years Beloved wife of Clive (dec.), beloved daughter of Des (dec.) and Pat, treasured mother of Josh and Tara and sister of Barry. Cherished companion of partners Margaret, Louise and Nick. Will be sadly missed. The family and friends of Elizabeth are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held Wednesday 18th December 2019, South Chapel, Eastern Suburbs Memorial Park, 12 Military Road, Matraville, at 2pm. Elizabeth's family asks that instead of flowers small donations are made to the Red Cross.
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 14, 2019
