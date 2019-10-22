Home

LOVEL The Funeral Service in Celebration of the Life for Miss Em Lovel will be held in the Mason Park Chapel, 95 Mason Street, Wangaratta on Tuesday October 29, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Private Cremation will follow the Service. The stories jar will be available at the entrance of the Chapel for anybody that would like to share their favourite memories and stories of Em with her family. Light Refreshments will be served at 195 Cartwrights Lane, Rosewhite from approximately 12.45pm.



Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 22, 2019
