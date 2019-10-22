|
|
LOVEL Em 'Nanski' Passed away suddenly as result of an accident on Sunday October 13, 2019. Aged 29 years. Cherished and loving mum to Zoe. Loved and adored daughter of Joanie and Les. Devoted sister of Chloe and Maddie. Beautiful sister-in-law to Dave and Aiden. Adored aunt of James, Jack and Mitchell. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ To the world you were but one; To me, you were the world. Dear Mum, I love ya, love Zo. Xoxo ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Our beautiful Em, your big brown eyes, infectious smile and selflessness toward others will always be in our hearts. Loved always and forever, Mum and Pardge. There's a place in our heart that is yours alone, A piece in our lives that no other can own. The tears in our eyes, we can wipe away, But the memories of you will always stay. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ To us you were someone special, Someone good and true, You will never be forgotten, As we thought the world of you. Love Chloe, Dave and your boys. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ A gentle nature, a heart of gold, One of the best this world could hold. Love Maddie and Aiden. For Funeral details please see later paper:
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 22, 2019