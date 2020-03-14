|
Bould (nee Clements) Emily Rachel Of Chiltern. Passed away peacefully at Indigo North Health, "Glenview," Rutherglen on 11th March 2020. Aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross (dec), loving and loved mother and mother in law of Kevin (dec) and Dianne, Laurie and Anne. Loving "Nan" of Jason, Narelle, Maree, Damian, Jenny and Loretta and their partners. Much loved "Old Nan" of 16 great grandchildren. Our very grateful thanks to "Glenview" Staff for their wonderful care over two years. A long life well lived. Rest in Peace.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 14, 2020