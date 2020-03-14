Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sessions Funeral Services
179 Bridge St
Benalla, Victoria
5762-4977
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
North Road
Chiltern
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily BOULD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily BOULD

Add a Memory
Emily BOULD Notice
Bould (nee Clements) Emily Rachel Of Chiltern. Passed away peacefully at Indigo North Health, "Glenview," Rutherglen on 11th March 2020. Aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross (dec), loving and loved mother and mother in law of Kevin (dec) and Dianne, Laurie and Anne. Loving "Nan" of Jason, Narelle, Maree, Damian, Jenny and Loretta and their partners. Much loved "Old Nan" of 16 great grandchildren. Our very grateful thanks to "Glenview" Staff for their wonderful care over two years. A long life well lived. Rest in Peace.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -