PARGETER Eric Morris 28.3.1932 - 5.7.2019
Formerly of Howlong. Passed away peacefully at Albury Base Hospital.
Dearly loved husband of Marie.
Loving father and father-in-law of Ray, Greg and Charmaine (Perth), Liz and Graeme Cook. Dear Pop of Jacob, Will, Ellen, Claire, Jessica and Laura. Youngest son of Harold and Madge (both dec). Brother and brother-in-law of Lloyd (dec) and Joan, Lorna (dec) and Gordon Mills, Doug and Joan. Son-in-law of Walter and Lydia Pinn (both dec). Brother-in-law of Joan and Doug Pargeter, Ron and Wendy Pinn, John Pinn and Yvonne Pinn (dec). Uncle to their children.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Border Mail on July 6, 2019