Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric PARGETER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Morris PARGETER

Add a Memory
Eric Morris PARGETER Notice
PARGETER Eric Morris 28.3.1932 - 5.7.2019



Formerly of Howlong. Passed away peacefully at Albury Base Hospital.

Dearly loved husband of Marie.

Loving father and father-in-law of Ray, Greg and Charmaine (Perth), Liz and Graeme Cook. Dear Pop of Jacob, Will, Ellen, Claire, Jessica and Laura. Youngest son of Harold and Madge (both dec). Brother and brother-in-law of Lloyd (dec) and Joan, Lorna (dec) and Gordon Mills, Doug and Joan. Son-in-law of Walter and Lydia Pinn (both dec). Brother-in-law of Joan and Doug Pargeter, Ron and Wendy Pinn, John Pinn and Yvonne Pinn (dec). Uncle to their children.



Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Border Mail on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.