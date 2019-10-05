|
Phillips Eric William 24.03.1923 - 01.10.2019 Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Albury Wodonga Private Hospital, aged 96. A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and mentor, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a gentleman, a respected leader, proud, determined, intelligent, interesting and interested in others, as well as being a wonderful storyteller who loved to hold centre stage. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ A private burial will be held in Sydney on October 8th. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life which will be held at Murray Gardens Retirement Village, 36 Mountford Cresent, East Albury, NSW on Friday 15th November, at 2:30 pm.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 5, 2019