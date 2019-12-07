|
|
GINKEL Erika Passed away peacefully at 'Poppy Place', Yackandandah Health on 1/12/2019.
Aged 90 years.
'she will be remembered with love always'
Wife of Karl (dec).
Loved Mother of Heidi, Marion, Werner, Annalise and Peter.
Mother-in-Law of Yok, Marianne, Paul and Debbie.
Loved and Cherished Omy and Great Omy to her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
A huge Thank you to all the staff at Poppy Place, Yackandandah Health for taking such loving care of Erika over the last 8 years.
A memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 7, 2019