GARDNER Ernest Elliot 24.2.1922 - 30.7.2019
Of Wodonga, passed away at BUPA Aged Care on the 30th July 2019, aged 97 years surrounded by family. Loved husband of Beryl (dec). Adored father to Marilyn (dec) and Ron and daughter in law Carol and their families. Grandfather of Nicole, Sherryn & Ashlee and great grandfather to Jamie-Lee, Cameron, Erin and Georgia.
A special thank you to the team at BUPA Aged Care and Dr Douglas Colwell for their care.
Always In Our Hearts
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 3, 2019