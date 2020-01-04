Home

Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Ernst Joseph "Joe" HOFMANN


1929 - 2019
Ernst Joseph "Joe" HOFMANN Notice
HOFMANN Ernst Joseph 'Joe' 12.3.1929~27.12.2019

Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, 27th December, 2019, at the Wodonga Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Doreen (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Annie and Ken, John, Tony and Daphne, Kathryn and Phil, Andrew and Mandy. Grandfather of Ken Jr, Kellie, Rachel, Mikaelah, Bridie, Christoper, Emily, Brad, Jamie and Caroline. Great grandfather of Kenny, Nicholas, Caitlyn, Allie, Makalah, Brooklyn, Marley, Evalyn, Elijah, Margot, Ella, Declan, Felix and Lylah.



'Reunited with Mum'
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 4, 2020
