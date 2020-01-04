|
HOFMANN Ernst Joseph 'Joe' 12.3.1929~27.12.2019
Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, 27th December, 2019, at the Wodonga Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Doreen (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Annie and Ken, John, Tony and Daphne, Kathryn and Phil, Andrew and Mandy. Grandfather of Ken Jr, Kellie, Rachel, Mikaelah, Bridie, Christoper, Emily, Brad, Jamie and Caroline. Great grandfather of Kenny, Nicholas, Caitlyn, Allie, Makalah, Brooklyn, Marley, Evalyn, Elijah, Margot, Ella, Declan, Felix and Lylah.
'Reunited with Mum'
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 4, 2020