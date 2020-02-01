|
|
CLARK Erwin Thomas (Tom) 9.1.1923 - 27.1.2020 Passed away peacefully at Albury & District Nursing Home. Much loved husband of Norma (dec). Loved father of Wayne and Gordon. Beloved grandfather of Lisa, Rochelle, Christine, Jennifer and Trevor. Great grandfather of Mikaela, Tenisha and Destany. Wonderful dad, sadly missed. Always in our memories. Love Gordon and Merilyn. A kind generous man. Fondly remembered by brother Alvin, sister-in-law Muriel and their children, Colin, Greg and Craig together with their families. Much loved and cherished grandfather of Rochelle and husband Peter. Love never ends. Pop, thank you for all the love you showed and the good memories of you climbing trees when we just mentioned they needed pruning .. the long bike rides out toward Ettamogah and beyond and the never ending interesting 'gourmet' concoctions you came up with later in life... Happy bike racing in Heaven! Give Nan a hug for us and King 1 and King 2 a big pat. Lots of love, your grandchildren Christine, Jennifer & Trevor and your great-grandchildren Mikaela, Tenisha and Destany. xx On behalf of Tom's family we would like to extend our thanks to all the staff at Albury & District Nursing Home for the love, care and kindness shown to him over the 10 years he was in care.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 1, 2020