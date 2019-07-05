|
|
Wickham Esther May (Dinning) Passed away peacefully on June 26th 2019 at Ave Maria, Shepparton. Loving wife of Tom (dec) reunited after 43 years. Loved mother of Kim and Joan, Lynette and Russell Lau, Peter, Mick and Kerry. A treasured Nanny, Grandmother, Nan Nan and Gran Gran. Loved and treasured, now at peace. Thank you to the staff at Ave Maria for their wonderful care. As per Esther's wishes, a private internment was held on Friday 28th June 2019. With the professional assistance of Merritt Funeral Services. Merritt Funeral Services 03 5825 1651
Published in The Border Mail on July 5, 2019