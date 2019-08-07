|
PARKER (nee Graham, Hassett) Evelyn Mary Passed away peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital, Sydney on Wednesday, 31st July 2019. Loved wife to Bill. Loved mother to Llewellyn, William and Antanella Evelyn will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Evelyn Parker will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 13th August 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 7, 2019