Ewen Cecil TALBOT

Ewen Cecil TALBOT Notice
TALBOT Ewen Cedric 28.07.1946-27.08.2019 Late of Alstonvale. Formerly of Wollongbar and Coreen. Much loved husband and partner in every aspect of life of Karen. Brother and brother-in-law of Anne and Johnny (dec), David and Gloria, Roz (dec), Peter and Heather, Pam, Anne and Kevin. Loved uncle, great uncle and great great uncle to their families. Completely biased, rose-coloured glasses wearing father of Kristie and Nerida and father-in-law of Steven. Absolutely idolised, utterly adored and ridiculously easily manipulated grandfather of Airlie, Emma and Alyssa. Ewen's favourite role in life by far was that of Grandad to his "little girls". Surrounded by his family in his final days, Ewen said he was lucky to have all his beautiful girls, but we were the lucky ones. Per his wishes, Ewen's remains will be cremated privately.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 31, 2019
